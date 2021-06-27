EFL duo targeting summer swoop for Burnley man

Accrington Stanley and Fleetwood Town are both interested in signing Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips this summer, a report from a print edition of The Sun (27/06, p61) has claimed.

After spending the first-half of the 2020/21 season on loan at Morecambe, Phillips then joined Accrington for the latter of the previous campaign.

The midfielder then went on to score twice in 22 appearances for John Coleman’s where it seems he made a positive impression.

According to this latest update, Stanley are now keen to bring the 23-year-old back to the Wham Stadium for next season, although it seems they are not alone with their interest.

League One rivals Fleetwood are also reported to be keen on a deal for Phillips, although it remains to be seen if any move for Phillips is permanent or temporary this summer.

Having joined Burnley back in 2019, Phillips has yet to make his first-team debut for the Clarets, although the club did recently take up an option to extend his contract at Turf Moor.

The Verdict

This could be a decent signing for either Accrington or Fleetwood.

Phillips was a useful option for Stanley at League One level last season, and the fact he already knows the club could help them seal a deal here.

Indeed, it is hard to see Phillips getting too many opportunities in Burnley’s first-team next season, meaning a move away of one form or another could be sensible in order to continue to give him the senior football he needs to continue his development.

As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal happen, and given that at 23, Phillips is at an age where he may want to start establishing a direct career trajectory with a particular club, a permanent move could make sense as well here.