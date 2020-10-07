EFL duo on West Brom transfer hit list up for sale

Watford are open to moving Andre Gray and Troy Deeney out of the club this summer, with West Brom known to be admirers of the attacking duo.

Slaven Bilic is putting a heavy focus on recruiting a striker for his West Brom squad in the domestic market, with the Baggies in a race against time to get a deal over the line.

It’s known that they are keen on Karlan Grant, who is a priority. However, Huddersfield Town are not making things easy and, so far, there’s been no success in luring the 23-year-old away from West Yorkshire.

The Express and Star note how both Gray and Deeney will become of interest if that pursuit of Grant falls on its face before October 16th.

The report also suggests that Watford are open to shifting both on this summer, as they look to acclimatise to life outside the Premier League again.

In 83 top-flight appearances, Gray scored 14 goals for Watford and prior to his spell at Vicarage Road, he scored nine for Burnley. Deeney was much more prolific, however, bagging 47 goals across five top-flight seasons.

Deeney has featured just once for Watford in 2020/21 under new boss, Vladimir Ivić.

The Verdict

Grant is the priority, which is understandable. West Brom want the younger player, with more room to grow in the Premier League. In many ways, he fits in with the rest of the squad Bilic has been looking to mould.

However, Gray or Deeney would be suitable options for the Baggies in the short-term. They are running a risky game with Huddersfield, so to learn that this pair are available, is a huge boost.

Time is against West Brom, but things do feel like they could fall into place at a later date.

