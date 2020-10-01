EFL duo namechecked as West Brom striker pursuit drags on

Watford duo Troy Deeney and Andre Gray continue to catch the interest of West Bromwich Albion.

Slaven Bilic’s side have had a tough start to the Premier League season and have just a single point on the board.

They’ve scored five goals, but there’s concern still about their lack of options to lead the line.

As per the Express and Star, Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant is still high on their agenda, but a couple of other targets are kicking around in the EFL.

The same article talks up how both Deeney and Gray have been sounded out as potential loan options.

Watford’s relegation to the Championship means a reshuffle of the squad at Vicarage Road.

Deeney, 32, has been with Watford for 10 years now, playing for them regularly throughout their five-year stint in the Premier League. He scored 34 top-flight goals in that time.

In terms of Gray, the 29-year-old has scored 14 Premier League goals for Watford. His best return in the top-flight actually came with Burnley in 2016/17 when he scored nine goals in 32 appearances.

The Verdict

West Brom need a focal point coming in over the next few days.

Bilic can’t afford to not sign anyone, so it is little surprise to learn that he’s got a few options lined up.

Grant is clearly the club’s preference, but Deeney or Gray are suitable alternatives on loan.

Both are proven in the Premier League and could easily fill the void at the Hawthorns.

Thoughts? Let us know!