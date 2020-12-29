EFL duo keeping tabs on transfer situation, Brighton and Crystal Palace also linked with 20-year-old

AFC Bournemouth and Watford are reportedly keeping tabs on Rabbi Matondo, who is also attracting the interest of Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

A report from Wales Online has confirmed that the winger could well be on the move from Schalke, with a departure looking increasingly likely.

It’s been claimed that Bournemouth and Watford are the EFL sides interested in a move for Matondo, but Brighton and Palace can offer the lure of Premier League football.

The 20-year-old has made only three appearances in the Bundesliga this season for Schalke, failing to score a goal or register and assist.

He played regularly enough in 2019/20, making 20 appearances and scoring two goals.

Prior to his move to Germany, Matondo was on the books at Manchester City. He progressed through the ranks at City, but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

However, his stock remains high, with Atalanta a side in Europe that’s showing plenty of interest in signing Matondo from Schalke.

The Verdict

Matondo is a player that’s got so much ability.

The fact he was at City, and now has your clubs like Brighton and Palace sniffing around him, tells you that there is Premier League quality there.

For either Bournemouth or Watford, he’d be a fine signing at this stage of his career.

