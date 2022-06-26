EFL duo in competition for Crystal Palace transfer agreement

Coventry City and MK Dons are both pursuing a loan deal for Crystal Palace left-back Tayo Adaramola, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Having come through the youth ranks with Palace, Adaramola found himself on the fringes of the club’s first-team earlier this season.

That led to the 18-year-old making his first senior appearances for the Eagles, with the teenager featuring in FA Cup wins over Stoke and Hartlepool.

Now it seems as though the left-back could be set for a temporary move away from Selhurst Park this summer, in search of more regular game time.

According to this latest update, MK Dons are keen to sign Adaramola on loan, and will guarantee that he gets regular first-team minutes for the club in League One.

However, it is also thought that Coventry are making a strong case to take the left-back to the Championship for next season, meaning there could be something of a battle for his services in the coming weeks.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that this could ultimately come down to how much game time Coventry will give Adaramola.

The main thing any club is going to want when they are loaning out a young player, is that they get the senior experience they need to aid their development.

If that is guaranteed at both clubs, then Palace may well want him playing at the highest level possible, and Coventry obviosuly hold the advantage there as a Championship club.

That could therefore be telling in this transfer battle, and it does seem as though there are plenty who will be keen to see exactly how this plays out.