EFL duo battling to sign Rangers ace

Both Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End are interested in signing Jordan Jones from Rangers this summer transfer window, according to the Scottish Sun.

Campaigns are underway for English and Scottish clubs now but the market is not shutting for a few more weeks and so there is time now for managers to decide where their squad still needs work.

It appears, then, that both QPR and Preston would like to add a winger to their side with Jones currently seemingly out of favour at Ibrox under manager Steven Gerrard.

Preston, of course, have Daniel Johnson on their books and they could be open to a deal that sees the players switch clubs, according to the report.

QPR, meanwhile, are still looking to add to their final third after seeing Ebere Eze leave earlier on this summer for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Quiz: Are these 12 Rangers players left or right-footed?

1 of 12 Is Connor Goldson left or right footed? Left Right

The Verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see if Jones does leave Rangers this summer window and where, indeed, he ends up.

He’s a decent player but it seems as though he’s not quite where the Gers hoped that he would be after joining from Kilmarnock.

Would they be more open to a deal with Preston if Johnson is involved meanwhile? Time will tell.