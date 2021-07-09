EFL defender emerges as target for Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United and Cheltenham Town

Hull City defender Festus Arthur has emerged as a loan target for Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United, according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Arthur signed for the club back in July 2020, having caught the eye with some impressive showings for Stockport County earlier in his career.

The German-born defender has made two senior appearances for Hull in the EFL Trophy, but is yet to make his league debut for the Tigers.

It doesn’t seem as though that’ll be coming this season either, with the 20-year-old being targeted by Cheltenham Town, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United heading towards the new league campaign.

Hull won promotion into the Championship last season under the management of Grant McCann, and with new signings already being made this summer by the Tigers, it seems as though Arthur is going to be far down the pecking order at this moment in time.

It remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land Arthur’s signature, although he’ll be looking to find regular game time to further his development in senior football.

Hull are set to take on Preston North End in their first game of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Tigers at Deepdale on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

He’ll be looking to find regular game time in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

With Hull City winning promotion into the Championship last season, it seems unlikely that Arthur will be able to force his way into Grant McCann’s plans for the senior squad anytime soon, so a temporary departure from the KCOM Stadium could suit all parties involved this summer.

If Cheltenham Town can offer him regular game time, then that could be a tempting move into League One, whereas both Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United can offer him minutes in the fourth tier of English football.

His short-term future surely lies away from Hull City though.