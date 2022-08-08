EFL decision announced ahead of Coventry City’s cup fixture against Bristol City

The EFL have confirmed that Coventry City’s League Cup tie against Bristol City will be played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.

The Sky Blues’ Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday was postponed after the pitch was deemed unplayable following it’s use in the Commonwealth Games that have taken place in Birmingham this month.

Therefore, there were always going to be doubts about the game against the Robins considering it was coming just days later, and the EFL have announced today that the tie has been moved.

“After discussions between Clubs and relevant parties, the alternative venue was agreed in order to allow the fixture to be fulfilled, with the tie taking place as scheduled on Wednesday 10 August at 7.45pm. Our thanks go to Burton Albion for making its stadium available at short notice.”

The update also confirmed that the EFL are in talks with Coventry about future games, whilst they have ‘requested observations’ as to why the Rotherham game was postponed.

Mark Robins’ side are next due to be playing at home when they take on Wigan in the Championship on August 16.

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that common sense has prevailed here as it wouldn’t have done any club any favours if this match was called off instead of moved.

Obviously, Coventry lose home advantage and whilst you have some sympathy for the club as it’s not their fault, the reality is they’re responsible for home games and if they can’t fulfil fixtures then they should get moved.

You feel sorry for the fans, Mark Robins and the players, and they will hope that the situation is sorted by the time the Wigan game comes around.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.