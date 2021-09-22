EFL Cup: Wolves v Tottenham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur will both be keen to progress in the EFL Cup this evening when they face each other in the third round of the competition at Molineux.

Bruno Lage’s side set up a clash with Spurs by securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in August.

Having witnessed his side suffer a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford last weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether Lage decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven this evening.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo may also be looking to give some of the club’s fringe players the chance to showcase their talent in this particular fixture.

Here, we take a look at the latest team news for tonight’s fixture, where you will be able to stream the game and when the match is set to kick-off.

Team news

Wolves will be without Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto for this fixture as they continue to recover from their long-term knee injuries.

Fabio Silva could be in line to feature for the club whilst Hwang Hee-chan may be handed his first start in this fixture after making two cameo appearances since his switch from RB Leipzig.

Having marked his debut with a goal earlier this month, the South Korea international may fancy his chances of adding to his tally this evening.

Tottenham are set to be without Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Ryan Sessegnon for their visit to Wolves due to their respective injury issues.

Japhet Tanganga will be available for selection after missing the club’s 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday due to suspension.

Nuno could decide to give the likes of Oliver Skipp, Bryan Gil and Joe Rodon a chance to showcase their talent in this particular fixture.

Where can you stream the game?

Whilst you will not be able to stream this clash, there are ways that you can keep up to date with the game tonight.

If you have a subscription, Sky Sports will be showing the goals as they go in on Gillette Soccer Special this evening on channel 409.

The highlights of the game will be shown on Carabao Cup on Quest at 10:30pm on the Quest channel which is available on Freeview (12), Sky (831), BT (12) and Freesat (172).

What time does the game kick-off?

Tonight’s game is set to kick-off at 19:45pm.

If both sides show a willingness to attack in this particular fixture, it could turn out to be an enthralling spectacle at Molineux.