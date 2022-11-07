EFL Cup – Wolves v Leeds United: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge as the new Wolves manager will come midweek in the League Cup.

The Spaniard’s opponents will be Leeds United, as they both seek safe passage into the next round of the domestic cup competition.

Both come into the clash off the back of dramatic Premier League action at the weekend, with Wolves falling to a late 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch’s team completed a late comeback win over Bournemouth, winning 4-3 from a 3-1 losing position.

The winner will go into the draw for the fourth round, with those fixtures set to take place upon the return of club football on 19 December.

Latest team news

Lopetegui may look to freshen up his Wolves side with a brand new starting lineup as the team potentially has its sights set more firmly on the weekend’s clash with Arsenal.

That means a number of fringe players could earn some much-needed playing minutes. However, Diego Costa remains unavailable as he continues to serve his three-game suspension.

Marsch named an unchanged XI for the win over Bournemouth at the weekend, and could do so again given the team’s current momentum and a lack of any fresh injury concerns.

But changes could also be in the offing with a closer eye being taken on the league with a difficult fixture away to Tottenham to come at the weekend.

Score prediction

2-0 Leeds.

Is there a live stream?

The match has not been chosen by UK TV to be broadcast live, with no alternative streaming options available.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.