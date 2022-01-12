EFL Cup – Tottenham v Chelsea: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Tottenham will be looking to overturn a two-goal deficit when they host Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg in north London this evening.

Spurs were lucky to keep the first leg at Stamford Bridge to just 2-0 as they were dominated by Thomas Tuchel’s side and will know they’ll have to play at a much higher level tonight to stand any chance of qualifying for the final at Wembley.

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to scrap it out in the other semi-final and due to a postponement, will know who will be waiting in the final ahead of the first leg of their tie at Anfield tomorrow.

When Antonio Conte took charge at Tottenham, ending the club’s trophy drought will have been top of his list of priorities and getting past the Blues – his former side – would move the Italian one step closer to doing just that.

FLW will be at the Tottenham Stadium to provide live coverage of tonight’s game and here, we’ve outlined everything you need to know ahead of kick-off…

Latest team news

The big news for Spurs is that they look set to be without Heung-Min Son once again, with Conte revealing he doesn’t expect to be able to use any of the players that missed the FA Cup clash with Morecambe due to injury.

Christian Romero, Steven Bergwijn, and Eric Dier were also absent for Sunday’s tie meaning they’re likely to miss tonight’s match as well.

Tuchel, meanwhile, will be without Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ben Chilwell due to injury.

However, N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva are back available and could both return to the XI.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount and Jorginho were all among the players rested against Chesterfield in the FA Cup on the weekend but it would be no surprise to see all four back in the starting lineup tonight.

Is there a live stream?

Yes. The game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football this evening.

The coverage gets underway at 7pm (GMT).

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Team news will be available an hour before kick-off at 6.45pm ahead of what promises to be an enthralling cup tie under the lights.