Leeds United head across the pennines to play Salford City, with both sides in search of a win in the second round north of the EFL Cup.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

Whereas, big things are expected of Salford in League Two following a campaign which ended with defeat in the play-offs last season.

They sit in mid-table in League Two, having won twice and lost twice in five games so far, but have beaten Championship opposition already this season, after a win on penalties against Preston North End. The sides drew 2-2 in normal time at Deepdale but Salford claimed victory by winning 4-2 in the shootout.

Leeds, meanwhile, won their game against Shrewsbury Town in the first round at Elland Road. The Whites initially fell behind but a second half fightback from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk turned the game on its head.

Salford welcome Leeds to Peninsula Stadium for the second time in the last four seasons, with Leeds coming out victorious in their last Championship campaign thanks to a 3-0 victory in the first round, with Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi, and Mateusz Klich scoring the goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

They will be hoping that another early round win in the cup is on the cards, as well as the season culminating in promotion, just as it did during the 2019/20 campaign. They are in search of back-to-back wins after their first of the season in Saturday's 4-3 win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Early Salford City v Leeds United team news

Salford should come into Tuesday's clash with an identical squad from their loss to Accrington Stanley, where Ryan Watson's composed finish from the penalty spot may have won him a ticket back into the starting lineup.

First-round hero Connor McLennan, who scored a brace at Deepdale, should also throw his hat into the ring for a recall alongside Callum Hendry, potentially demoting ex-Leeds man Matt Smith to the bench in the process.

Veteran defender Adrian Mariappa is a two-time FA Cup runner-up, who should be well-rested and will be under consideration for promotion from the bench as well. Alex Cairns will be keen to play against his former side, too.

The total number of injuries for Leeds is mounting at present, with Farke's side struggling with issues all over the park. Crysencio Summerville (groin) was back on the bench, but club captain Liam Cooper (foot) remains on the treatment table with a ruptured plantar fascia against Cardiff City, which will put him out of action for around six or seven more weeks.

Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far, as well as Mateo Joseph, who was pictured on crutches, too. Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas also remain long-term absentees, dating back to last season.

However, it's not all bad news for the Whites, with Georginio Rutter making his return to action against West Brom and scoring against Ipswich, and Sam Greenwood back in contention.

Luis Sinisterra is also in contention to play alongside Wilfried Gnonto, after the pair had refused to play in the last couple of fixtures and were training alone. They are now back in first-team training again and also both notched against Ipswich.

A timely boost for the side, with the German confirming Dan James was a slight doubt against Ipswich, and was then missing from the matchday squad, highlighting that Salford could be a step too soon, and the same could be said of Ian Poveda who continues to be absent.

Sam Byram is also absent due to an adductor injury, and Farke has already ruled the defender out of Tuesday's second-round tie.

Salford City v Leeds United kick-off time confirmed

Salford City v Leeds United will take place on Tuesday 29th August 2023 – 20:00 (UK). The full list of games for the Carabao Cup's second tound as follows:

Northern Section:

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford City v Leeds United

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Southern section:

Bristol City v Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

Are tickets still available for Salford City v Leeds United?

The nature of the game including a Championship heavy-hitter against a side owned by Project 92 Limited has meant ticket availability has almost run out, but there are still small pockets of tickets available on the Salford City website, here. However, they are named as "restricted sale" currently.

Will Salford City v Leeds United be shown on TV?

The game has been selected as part of the second round Carabao Cup fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Main Event channel from 19:30, with Doncaster Rovers v Everton the only televised second tier game this week.

Is there a live stream for Salford City v Leeds United?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event or the Sky Go app, and a full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV on Wednesday.