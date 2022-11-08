EFL Cup: Saint-Maximin starts: The predicted Newcastle United XI to face Crystal Palace tomorrow

Newcastle United will be looking to book their place in the fourth round of the League Cup tomorrow by securing a victory in their showdown with Crystal Palace at St James’ Park.

Under the guidance of Eddie Howe, the Magpies have made a stunning start to the season in the Premier League.

As a result of their 4-1 victory over Southampton, Newcastle moved up to third in the top-flight standings.

Given that the Magpies will be keen to progress in this particular competition, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Howe names a strong team on Wednesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Newcastle could line up against Palace…

Having deployed the 4-3-3 formation on numerous occasions this season, Howe is set to stick with this system on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope may be rested for this clash as Karl Darlow featured for the Magpies in the previous round of this competition.

Sven Botman and Fabian Schar will be tasked with providing cover for Darlow in their centre-back positions.

Meanwhile, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier could feature in the full-back roles for the Magpies.

After missing Sunday’s clash with Southampton due to suspension, Joelinton could make a return to the club’s starting eleven tomorrow.

The 26-year-old may feature alongside Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes who is set to represent Brazil at the World Cup later this month after being named in their 26-man squad yesterday.

Jacob Murphy could potentially make way for Allan Saint-Maximin on Wednesday.

Saint-Maximin recently missed three league games due to a muscular injury before making cameo appearances against Aston Villa and Southampton.

Having been directly involved in four goals in seven appearances this season, the Frenchman will be confident in his ability to cause all kinds of issues for Palace’s defenders.

If Saint-Maximin is firing on all cylinders, Newcastle may prove to be too strong for their opponents.

Miguel Almiron, who has scored in each of his last four league games, is expected to feature on the right-hand side of the pitch.

Chris Wood meanwhile is likely to lead the line as fellow striker Callum Wilson may not be risked in this fixture after being withdrawn in the club’s showdown with the Saints due to illness last weekend.

