EFL Cup: Rayan Aït-Nouri starts: The predicted Wolves XI to face Leeds

Wolves take on Leeds United in the League Cup tonight as they look to end a four-game winless run.

After a lengthy search, Wanderers finally appointed Julen Lopetegui as Bruno Lage’s successor, although the Spaniard is not officially taking charge until Monday. However, his backroom staff are in the country now and will be watching on when the Whites visit Molineux.

With the side 19th in the Premier League table, the focus has to be on Saturday’s game against Arsenal, so guessing the XI tonight is a tough one.

Nevertheless, here we look at the side we think Steve Davis could go with…

Whilst some would advocate wholesale changes, the reality is that Wolves look low on confidence right now, so they just need to win a game.

Therefore, Jose Sa should continue in goal, with Jonny the only senior right-back available as Nelson Semedo serves a suspension. On the opposite flank, Rayan Ait-Nouri should come in for a start after sitting on the bench in recent weeks.

At centre-back, Davis only has three options to choose from with Toti Gomes out, so we expect the first-choice pair of Nathan Collins and Max Kilman to play, with Yerson Mosquera on the bench. Again, the thought will be that continuity and maybe even a clean sheet could be a welcome boost ahead of Saturday for the pair.

In midfield, Ruben Neves is the leader of this team and has shown over the years he has no issue playing regularly.

In front of the captain, Davis could make changes though.

Matheus Nunes missed the defeat to Brighton with a shoulder problem but he has shared an Instagram post which suggests he is back in training, so he should be in the thoughts of the boss. Like others in the side, he could do with a good performance after a tough start to life in England.

Next to the Portuguese international could be Joe Hodge. He has been given opportunities by Davis since his appointment and done well, so he could start here and it will keep the experienced Joao Moutinho and the energetic Boubacar Traore fresh for the Gunners.

The final third has been problematic all season for Wolves and it’s an area where they simply don’t have many options.

Adama Traore was a sub on Saturday and Daniel Podence was taken off at half-time following Semedo’s red card, so both should be eager to play and they will be part of a fluid trio that could interchange.

The one to start centrally is likely to be Goncalo Guedes. He has really struggled to make his mark at Wolves but the major positive from the defeat to Brighton last time out was his performance and his first league goal. Once more, it will be a case of hoping he can build on that.

In truth, this game is probably not what Wolves wanted right now but it does give a chance for the players to gain confidence and with a lack of depth at the club, Davis could select a strong XI for the tie as the players look to impress in front of the new regime who will be watching on.

