Plymouth Argyle have Premier League opposition awaiting them in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Steven Schumacher’s side have taken to life in the Championship fairly well after winning the League One title. The performances have been strong but in their last two outings, they have fallen to late goals from Southampton and Birmingham City

Crystal Palace are the opponents in question and they have also had a mixed start to the new season. Their games have been low-scoring to date with a 1-0 win and a 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United and Arsenal respectively.

This is the London team's first foray into this tournament of course whilst Argyle were in the first round. A brace from New Zealand international Ben Waine against Leyton Orient booked the Pilgrims’ place in round two.

What is the latest team news ahead of Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace?

Aston Villa loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden picked up a knock in the previous round as they beat Orient but has since returned to action for Plymouth Argyle. He was absent from the following game that saw them draw with Watford but then started the losses against Southampton and Birmingham.

Another pair of defenders have been out injured for the Devon side but for a much longer period of time. Brendan Galloway and Macauley Gillesphey are yet to collate any Championship minutes due to being sidelined and Schumacher is keen “to get them some game-time next month, either in an in-house match or a friendly against another club”. This is with the upcoming international break in mind.

On the flipside of this fixture, Michael Olise hasn’t featured in any of the three games this season in all competitions. He scored the only goal of the game for France U21s as they beat Norway but in the same outing, he sustained the hamstring injury which is still plaguing him.

Meanwhile, Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca is yet to feature for the Eagles since joining from Flamengo and his return is on a similar timeline: mid-September is expected.

Is Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace on TV?

This game will not be available to watch live on TV. It will feature on Sky Sport’s live-score show with Salford City vs Leeds United being the selected game to be played in front of the Sky cameras and not for the first time.

Argyle TV are offering an audio-only pass for the commentary of this game for £2.50 and highlights will be available on both clubs’ YouTube channels as well as the Sky Sports Football channel.

Are there tickets available for Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace?

Tickets are still available on general sale on the Plymouth Argyle website although there are a limited amount remaining with the game just around the corner. You can get tickets for the Lyndhurst Stand, the Devonport End, the Barn Park Stand and the Mayflower Grandstand too.

What is the kick-off time for Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace?

The match between Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace kicks off at 19:45 BST on Tuesday 29th.