EFL Cup: Phil Foden starts: The predicted Man City XI to face Chelsea on Wednesday

Manchester City host Chelsea in one of the more bizarre Carabao Cup third round ties this season.

Both sides would have been disappointed to see such a challenging fixture be drawn out, but in terms of opening up the competition and producing a high profile in an earlier round, it is probably a net positive for the competition.

City fought hard to claim a narrow victory with ten men against Fulham at the weekend, where Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at home to high flying Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola will have a great deal of respect for how Graham Potter operates as a manager, but you sense that the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss needs a statement result to win over the Blues’ supporter base, that was understandably so enamoured with Thomas Tuchel’s methods at the club.

Here, we are predicting six changes from the starting XI that eventually got the better of the Cottagers to take on Chelsea on Wednesday evening…

The six alterations do not harm the strength of the side, as is the quality of Guardiola’s luxurious second string.

They are as follows: Ruben Dias for Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte comes in for Nathan Ake, Sergio Gomez replaces the suspended Joao Cancelo, Erling Haaland returns from the start in the place of Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez steps in for Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden is in for Jack Grealish.

Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable for the fixture due to injury, with the former being part of the reason why John Stones is likely to step into a secondary position at right back.