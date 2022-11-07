EFL Cup – Newcastle United v Crystal Palace: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The EFL Cup returns this week with third round action in the unfamiliar spot of November, with the schedule re-worked due to the mid-season FIFA World Cup in Qatar which begins in less-than two weeks time.

And there is a number of all-Premier League clashes, with one of them being Newcastle United hosting Crystal Palace.

The Magpies are in tremendous form in league action, losing just once and are currently in the middle of a nine-match unbeaten run.

Palace meanwhile are going into this one off the back of a 2-1 victory over West Ham United, but we can perhaps expect both sides to rotate heavily going into their final Premier League match before the World Cup begins.

Latest team news

We can expect lots of changes to both teams due to the intense fixture list in recent weeks and wanting to keep first-teamers fresh for the weekend.

That means the likes of Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Wilfried Zaha and many others could either be benched or left out entirely.

This could give Eddie Howe a chance to give some of the substitutes from Sunday’s 4-1 win over Southampton a chance though, with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, Elliot Anderson, Chris Wood and Javier Manquillo primed to come in.

It will likely be the same story for Patrick Vieira’s team, although his depth is lacking compared to what Eddie Howe has.

There should be starts though for Joel Ward, Luke Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Will Hughes amongst others as both sides aim for a place in the last 16.

The only definite injury absentees for Newcastle are Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth, whilst Jack Butland, Nathan Ferguson and Chris Richards are still sidelined for Palace.

Is there a live stream?

This match has not been selected for television coverage in the UK, so there will be no live stream on these shores.

However, you can purchase audio commentary of the match on either club’s media platforms.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle face Palace on Wednesday evening with a 7:45pm kick-off at St. James’ Park.

Score prediction

With the level of their depth compared to Palace’s, we can only see a comfortable Newcastle success here – 3-1 to the Magpies.