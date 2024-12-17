Eddie Howe has confirmed that Newcastle's Lewis Miley will return to the match-day squad in the crucial clash against Brentford.

Having overcome Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, and Chelsea, the Magpies have now secured their third consecutive Carabao Cup quarter-final and will be determined to go one step further than last year by booking their place in the semi-finals.

To do this they will have to see off Thomas Frank's Brentford, who have been scoring goals for fun this season. The Bees have netted an impressive 36 across all competitions and recently defeated Howe's side 4-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, their form away from West London has been far less convincing, with a solitary win over Colchester United their only triumph on the road in the 2024-25 campaign.

This will make a trip to St. James' Park a daunting prospect, and Newcastle will hope the return of one of their star prospects can fire them to a win.

"Outstanding" Lewis Miley to return against Brentford for Newcastle United

Miley broke into Newcastle's first-team last season amid a midfield injury crisis and impressed with his ability and confidence, well surpassing the usual levels of an 18-year-old.

However, a back injury towards the end of the 2023-24 season, coupled with a fractured metatarsel before he could return to the pitch, has limited the teenager's appearances this campaign, with the youngster making just a brief cameo in the previous round against Chelsea.

Lewis Miley's Newcastle United 2023-24 Premier League Stats Appearances 17 Starts 14 Average Rating 6.96 Goals 1 Assists 3

Despite this, Wednesday's night's fixture provides Howe with an opportunity to reintegrate him into the side, as he confirmed to The Gazette: "Lewis is an outstanding young player.

"He’s had a difficult time with injuries so we’ve had to nurse him back and I thought the right path was for him to play games.

"He played last night [against Chelsea Academy] albeit for a short period as he will be involved with us tomorrow [vs Brentford].

"Getting his rhythm back is a really underrated thing. Players can rush that final part so when Lewis now plays in the first-team he will be at a really good level because of that."

While he may not be in line for a starting spot, it seems likely that Miley will get some minutes off the bench, with Sean Longstaff suspended having picked up two yellow cards in the previous rounds.

Eddie Howe's good treatment could reap rewards for Lewis Miley

Returning to the first-team squad will come as a real relief to Miley, who will hope he can make an impact against Brentford.

However, it must be noted that Howe's careful approach in allowing him ample time to recover sends a positive message, with the youngster recently featuring in three youth-level games for the Magpies' academy.

Of course, the player was probably desperate to rush back, but getting him up to match speed means that Howe can rely on him when it comes to a game situation.

The Brentford clash is likely to be a season-defining moment for the Magpies, and Miley's return will bolster their hopes of taking another step closer to securing their first major honour since 1955.