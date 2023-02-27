EFL Cup: Newcastle United co-owner sends clear message following defeat against Man Utd

Newcastle United shareholder Jamie Reuben believes his team will come back stronger following their 2-0 defeat in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United, posting his reaction on Twitter.

The Magpies were hoping to win their first trophy under their current owners following their heavy investment in the team – and had put themselves in a good position to do so after beating a struggling Southampton side in the two-legged semi-final.

However, they were coming up against a United side that have done extremely well under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag and will be keen to keep progressing as they look to establish themselves as the most successful football club in England once again.

Quiz: Do Sunderland and Newcastle United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both were formed in 1879 Yes No

Though they may not dominate like they did during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time in charge, they will be looking to be as successful as possible and managed to get their hands on silverware yesterday following a crucial six-minute spell.

Casemiro put the Red Devils ahead in the 33rd minute, before Marcus Rashford made it 2-0 via a deflected shot, with the England international continuing to impress this season.

This dashed the Magpies’ hopes of ending their wait for a major trophy – but Reuben believes better days lie ahead for Eddie Howe’s men after getting so far in this competition.

He posted: “This [the crowd] is why we are the best club in the world – thank you. Don’t doubt we will be back – stronger and better.”

This is why we are the best club in the world – thank you. Don’t doubt we will be back – stronger and better @NUFC pic.twitter.com/PTGCmAgfGm — Jamie Reuben (@jamiereuben) February 26, 2023

The Verdict:

With more investment, they could bring in some top-quality players to add to the gifted squad they already have and that’s why it would be difficult to see them not winning a trophy in the next decade.

They certainly have the financial backing to compete with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United – but it may take them a bit of time to get up to the standard of the trio.

That’s understandable and although that may prevent them from winning the Premier League in the short term – competitions like the Carabao Cup and FA Cup should be seen as a very good opportunity for them.

Upsets can happen and although they were on the receiving end of one of them at Sheffield Wednesday last month, they could also cause their shocks and get to the latter stages of these cup competitions in the next few years.

If they do secure a place in Europe this year though, it will be interesting to see what happens because that’s another set of fixtures the first team will have to deal with.

And with this in mind, they may not play their strongest teams in domestic cup competitions next term and beyond, something that may harm their chances of winning a major trophy.