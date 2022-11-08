EFL Cup: Mubama starts: The predicted West Ham XI to face Blackburn on Wednesday

Whilst their Premier League form may not be as good as expected, West Ham United have a chance to prove that they are a strong team away from the top flight of English football when they enter the EFL Cup at the third round stage.

Their involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League meant they were awarded a passage into this round of the competition, which comes a lot later than the traditional date of September due to the need to cram in European fixtures as a result of the mid-season FIFA World Cup.

The Irons recorded wins in all six of their group stage contests in the Conference League, and Wednesday night poses a chance for them to advance into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.

They will take on a Blackburn Rovers side though who are flying right now in the Championship, but how will David Moyes line his side up? Let’s take a look.

With their respective league fixtures at the weekend bearing more importance, expect a lot of changes – perhaps 11 from both teams – but even if that happens the Hammers are well-stocked.

It can be expected that Alphonse Areola will come in for Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, with a back four of Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Emerson Palmieri.

Aguerd has yet to see the pitch in the Premier League following his ankle injury in pre-season which required surgery, but he has been working his way back into action and has featured in Europe.

Flynn Downes should be a shoe-in in midfield, and next to him could be Conor Coventry.

He has started West Ham’s last two European fixtures and is in-line to partner Downes in the engine room, with Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini playing further forward.

Michail Antonio probably fills the striking spot, which means there is a place to be won out wide, and that could go to Divin Mubama.

The 18-year-old impressed against Steaua Bucharest last week and thought he had netted his first senior goal, only for the Dubious Goals Panel to award it as an own goal.

Despite being a natural striker, Mubama can play out wide and he can form part of an attacking trio with Lanzini and Fornals that supports Antonio.