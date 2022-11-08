EFL Cup: Mason Mount starts: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Man City on Wednesday

The EFL Cup throws up a clash of giants in the third round this week as Chelsea prepare to travel north to face Manchester City.

Both sides enter the competition at this stage, and both have a fine history in the competition.

Chelsea have won the competition five times, most recently under Jose Mourinho in 2014/15, and finished runners up last season, losing to Liverpool on penalties.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have won the trophy eight times, with a whopping six of those coming in the last decade.

Indeed, Graham Potter’s side will face a tough test this evening, with Pep Guardiola’s side having taken the competition very seriously in recent years.

With that said, below, we’ve predicted the XI we think Potter could select for the tie.

Given the opponents are Manchester City, we’re predicting a very strong Chelsea line up this evening.

Our selection sees goalkeeper Edouard Mendy keep his place inbetween the sticks due to the absence of Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a back three of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah sitting in front of him.

Marc Cucurella occupies the left-wing-back role, meanwhile, Cesar Azpilicueta occupies the same role on the right hand side.

In midfield, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are tasked with winning the midfield battle in our predicted XI.

That leaves Mason Mount cutting inside from the right hand side in attack, with Raheem Sterling doing so from the left.

Up front, Kai Havertz is tasked with leading the line at the Etihad Stadium in our predicted line up.

