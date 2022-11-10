EFL Cup – Man United v Aston Villa: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Manchester United and Aston Villa both get their 2022-23 EFL Cup campaigns underway this evening as they meet at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s United saw their eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end at the weekend as they were beaten 3-1 by tonight’s opponents, Aston Villa. The game was Unai Emery’s first game in charge of Villa, and his players stepped up to the plate.

Villa took an early lead through winger Leon Bailey before they quickly doubled the lead through a fantastic free kick by Lucas Digne that had David de Gea all beaten. Ten Hag’s United pulled a goal back before halftime thanks to a deflected effort from Luke Shaw, but it wasn’t enough as Villa restored their two-goal lead thanks to Jacob Ramsey.

United will now turn their attention to tonight’s game and look to exact some revenge on the visitors. While Emery will be hoping that his team can pick up where they left off on Sunday afternoon.

Latest team news

Ten Hag is keen to make sure his side wins tonight’s contest and goes through to the next round, but he is also aware he may need to make changes for the game.

Ten Hag said in his press conference: “For every game, we make a proper plan for the line-up and tomorrow is the same. Of course, we have a lot of games to cover, and this is a different competition. We plan some changes but want to play a strong team. We have only one aim: we have to win tomorrow, to go to the next round.”

United are heading into the game with doubts still remaining over wingers Jadon Sancho and Antony, with the pair missing recent games due to illness and injury, respectively. One player who is definitely missing for the game is Raphael Varane, who suffered an injury in the recent 1-1 draw with Chelsea and is in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

However, the Red Devils did receive an injury boost at the weekend as striker Anthony Martial returned from a spell on the sidelines to play the final 20 minutes at Villa Park.

Both Bruno Fernandes and full-back Diogo Dalot are available for tonight’s EFL Cup game, as Fernandes served his suspension at the weekend after picking up five yellow cards, while Dalot is able to play tonight’s game but unavailable for the weekend encounter against Fulham in the Premier League.

While for the visitors, Emery is expected to go as strong as he can as he looks for two wins over United in the space of a few days.

Two players he will have to do without are defender Jan Bednarek and midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who are both cup-tied for the game.

However, John McGinn is a contender to come into the XI, as Emery may look to freshen it up slightly. Ashley Young could feature against his former club again, at least at some stage, but Villa will definitely be without Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho.

Score Prediction

Like the weekend, this is expected to be a fiercely contested battle between two strong teams. It is unknown how many changes each manager will make, but both will know that if they make it through this tie, they will have a good chance in progressing further as many top teams have been knocked out already.

Even though it’s an EFL Cup tie, this will be like any other Premier League encounter, but with the weekend performance and result, you would expect a big reaction from Ten Hag’s United, and therefore we are predicting a home win.

Score prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

Is there a live stream?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports, with highlights being shown after the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 8pm on Thursday.