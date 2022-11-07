EFL Cup – Liverpool v Derby County: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Both Liverpool and Derby County will put aside their respective league action in midweek as they prepare to face each other in the EFL Cup.

It will be the Reds first foray into the competition this season as they only enter at this stage, and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be in a buoyant mood after taking all three points in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Derby, however, come into this one having had a less positive result at the weekend, with Paul Warne’s side drawing 2-2 away from home at non-league Torquay United in the FA Cup first round.

To reach this stage of the EFL Cup, though, the Rams have had to overcome Mansfield Town and West Bromwich Albion.

With all of that said, below is everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Latest team news

Although we have no confirmed news ahead of this clash, Liverpool’s injury list ahead of their match versus Spurs this weekend was a lengthy one.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Arthur, Naby Keita and James Milner all missed out and could well do so again on Wednesday night.

For the visitors, there may be more positive news, though, with Derby boss Paul Warne recently confirming that Tom Barkhuizen and Jason Knight were nearing a return to action.

The pair were not ready for Sunday’s trip to Torquay, but could feature in the squad for the Liverpool clash this week.

Score prediction

Derby County are really up against it in this one.

They will give a good account of themselves, but if Liverpool are on form, it’s hard to see anything other than a home win.

Liverpool 3-0 Derby County.

Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately there is no live stream of this fixture available in the United Kingdom as the match was not selected to be broadcast on television.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Anfield is scheduled for 8PM UK time on Wednesday night.