EFL Cup – Liverpool v Arsenal: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Liverpool and Arsenal go head to head tomorrow night as their re-arranged Carabao Cup semi final first leg takes centre stage at Anfield.

Both sides head into the game off the back of experiencing mixed fortunes in the FA Cup last time out, with Liverpool beating Shrewsbury Town 4-1 whilst Arsenal were defeated 1-0 away from home at Nottingham Forest in what was one of the main shocks of the round.

Now their attentions will be fully placed on Thursday night’s game as they seek to gain an advantage heading into the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

With a flurry of games to come over this hectic winter period, it will certainly be intriguing to see what teams Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta pluck for in this exciting clash.

Here we take you through our short form preview of tomorrow night’s action as the Carabao Cup returns to Merseyside.

Latest team news

Liverpool saw their squad ravaged with Covid recently, with it being confirmed by Klopp that Trent Alexander-Arnold was on of the players that tested positive.

The likes of Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino both returned for the recent FA Cup game and will no doubt be involved again tomorrow night.

Meanwhile the Reds will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, with the trio all away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, whilst the likes of Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips are out injured.

As for Arsenal, Albert Sambi Lokonga was their only fully fit senior central midfielder for the game against Forest, which means there is a chance that young prospect Charlie Patino could once again be involved.

Granit Xhaka missed the recent cup tie after testing positive for Covid, whilst striker Folarin Balogun is set to complete a loan move to Middlesbrough.

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu both missed out through injury and will be assessed. Gabriel is still suspended and will once again be absent.

Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Alternatively the game is set to be broadcasted live on on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this highly anticipated semi final is 7:45pm.