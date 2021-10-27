EFL Cup – Leicester City v Brighton: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Leicester City host Brighton at the King Power Stadium this evening with the two Premier League clubs set to battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Seagulls travel north high in confidence after a sterling start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Graham Potter’s side currently sitting fifth in the table having taken 15 points from nine games.

Leicester are one point back in ninth but three wins on the bounce – against Manchester United, Spartak Moscow, and Brentford – means they head into tonight’s game in fine form themselves.

It is set to be a fantastic contest as both teams look to join Arsenal, Chelsea, and Sunderland in the final eight. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Carabao Cup contest…

Latest team news

Foxes duo James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi have now returned to training – though the former is not expected to feature for the senior side until November.

Ndidi meanwhile could feature tonight, though given the impressive performances of Boubakary Soumare recently it seems unnecessary to look to rush him back so quickly.

Brendan Rodgers has indicated that he will rotate his squad and looks likely to be without Jamie Vardy after he came off at the break against Brentford on the weekend while Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana are both out injured.

Potter is also expected to make changes, one of which could be a first start in nearly six weeks for centre-back Adam Webster after he made the bench against Manchester City on the weekend.

Question marks remain over whether Tariq Lamptey will get a chance from the start, however, as he continues to move towards full fitness.

Aaron Connolly fired the Seagulls through with a brace against Swansea City in the previous round and has not been seen since, so could get another chance to impress this evening.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are set to miss the game as they recover from their respective injuries.

Is there a live stream?

There will not be a live televised stream of the game at the King Power Stadium as it was not picked up by Sky Sports.

Radio commentary will be available via each club’s respective coverage and local radio.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm this evening meaning we’re set for a thriller under the lights as both sides look to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.