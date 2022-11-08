EFL Cup: Kelleher starts: The predicted Liverpool XI to face Derby on Wednesday

Liverpool begin their defence of the EFL Cup this week as they welcome Derby County to Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds won the trophy for a record ninth time earlier this year as they beat Chelsea on penalties, which sparked serious hopes that an unprecendented quadruple could be achieved.

In the end, they narrowly fell short and this year we’ve seen them display some pretty up and down form in the Premier League.

They beat Spurs last time out in the top flight, however, and will be eager to end this passage of matches before the World Cup on a high, with Derby up next and then Southampton at the weekend in the league.

We may well see Jurgen Klopp ring the changes for this one, then, whilst he also has injuries to Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo to factor in.

That all said, here’s the XI we may see feature for the Anfield club this week…

It is still a strong side with the likes of Darwin Nunez getting his first taste of EFL Cup action since his move in the summer and players like Roberto Firmino looking to continue their good form this year.

Derby will look to cause an upset at Anfield, meanwhile, as a famous fixture from the past returns between these two great clubs.