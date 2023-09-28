Highlights Jack Harrison expresses gratitude to Everton supporters for their support during his debut and shifts focus to the upcoming league clash.

After facing injury setbacks, Harrison finally made his debut for Everton and hopes to feature regularly for the club in the Premier League.

Harrison's performance in his debut provides Everton with an additional attacking option, crucial for their Premier League survival, hinting at a potential permanent signing.

Jack Harrison has issued a message to Everton supporters following the team’s successful EFL Cup excursion midweek.

The Toffees progressed to the fourth round of this year’s edition of the competition with a 2-1 win over Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Sean Dyche’s side a 2-0 lead, before Boubacar Kamara pulled one back in the late stages of the second half for the hosts.

Everton have earned the chance to face Dyche’s former side Burnley at home in the next round, with the two sides set to meet in late October or early November.

Harrison made his debut for the Merseyside club following his move to the club during the summer transfer window.

What has Jack Harrison said about making his Everton debut?

Harrison has shown his delight with making his first appearance for his new club with a recent social media post.

The forward has thanked the travelling fans for showing their support on Wednesday night, with his attention now turning to their weekend clash in the league.

“Happy to get a win on my debut! Thank you for all the support,” wrote Harrison, via Instagram.

“Time to focus on Saturday.”

The 26-year-old was yet to feature for the club that he signed for over a month ago as injuries prevented him from playing.

A hip issue had kept him out of the side, but a return as part of the U21 side last week saw him take a big step towards making his Everton debut.

The winger started the clash with Villa, before being replaced just after the hour mark by Dwight McNeil.

Harrison will be hoping he will now be able to feature regularly for Dyche’s side in the Premier League.

The Englishman made the switch from Leeds United in the summer following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Leeds went down at the expense of Everton, who stayed up with a 17th place finish in the table.

Harrison has plenty of Premier League experience from his time at Elland Road, making 107 appearances in the competition during his three seasons in the division with Leeds.

He contributed 21 goals and 16 assists during that period, with the Yorkshire outfit finishing ninth, 17th and 19th in the standings.

Everton are currently 15th in the Premier League table, having earned four points from their opening six games.

Next up for Dyche’s side is a clash at home to the newly promoted Luton Town on 30 September.

Can Jack Harrison become a regular starter for Everton?

Getting 60 or so minutes under his belt in his debut will be very pleasing for both Harrison and Dyche.

It gives the team an extra option in attack, which will be key to their chances of remaining in the Premier League this season.

Harrison has proven himself as a top flight calibre player, so he will feature plenty for Everton this year if he can remain fit.

It is understood that Everton can trigger a release clause to make Harrison a permanent signing during his loan spell at the club, so his level of game time could play a major role on whether he makes a return to Leeds at the end of the season.