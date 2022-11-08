EFL Cup: Hourihane starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Liverpool on Wednesday

League One side Derby County are in Carabao Cup action this week as they make the tough trip to face Premier League Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Paul Warne’s side, who currently sit 7th in the third tier, suffered frustration in the FA Cup on Sunday as they drew 2-2 with National League side Torquay United at Plainmoor. The Rams looked in a commanding position against their non-league opponents when William Osula opened the scoring in the 27th minute, before doubling the lead just two minutes after the break.

But Eiran Cashin was sent off shortly after, also conceding a penalty which Asa Hall converted. Gary Johnson’s side equalised in the 95th minute through Will Goodwin to ensure a replay at Pride Park next week.

Derby will be looking to put that disappointment behind them, but face a daunting challenge in the North West against Jurgen Klopp's men. The Reds have endured a poor season in the top flight by their own high standards, currently finding themselves 8th in the table.

ut their form in cup competitions has been good, winning five of their six Champions League group games. They also had an improved league result at the weekend, with an impressive 2-1 win away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool are also the current holders of the Carabao Cup, having beaten Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley in February, so will be looking to retain their crown again this campaign.

Warne fielded a strong team against Torquay in the FA Cup at the weekend, so given the strength of the opposition his side are facing on Wednesday night, it is likely he will do the same again. The graphic below shows the team we expect the 49-year-old will start with.

The Rams are incredibly stretched by injuries for the game, with Curtis Davies, James Chester and Tom Barkhuizen all out, while Jason Knight is also a doubt. Warne was unable to name a full bench for the game against Torquay and his options are reduced even further with Cashin’s suspension, so Derby are down to the bare bones.

Joe Wildsmith will continue in goal, behind a makeshift back four of Korey Smith, Richard Stearman, Craig Forsyth and Haydon Roberts. Stearman came on as a substitute after Cashin’s dismissal on Sunday and with Davies and Chester out, he seems the logical choice to come in from the start.

Conor Hourihane is likely to return in midfield alongside Max Bird to add experience and solidity, replacing the more attacking Louie Sibley.

David McGoldrick’s return from injury also means he is likely to start and while Osula would be unlucky to miss out after his double against the Gulls, the former Sheffield United man may get the nod for this one. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Everton loanee Lewis Dobbin and James Collins will make up the rest of the Rams’ attacking options.