EFL Cup: Gary Neville pinpoints edge Manchester United have over Newcastle United after weekend developments

Gary Neville has suggested that Man United have an edge over Newcastle United heading into the EFL Cup final this weekend with Nick Pope suspended.

Pope picked up a red card in Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday evening, handling the ball outside his penalty area. Subsequently, Eddie Howe’s goalkeeper is going to be suspended for Sunday’s League Cup final with Man United.

“I think the toughest position on a football pitch is a goalkeeper. As much as I’m quite critical of them at times, I respect that position enormously. It’s a tough position. The other is to play up front on your own,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Newcastle not having (Nick) Pope for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday is a blow to them. But it’s a cup final. Newcastle will be desperate to win, just as Man Utd will be. But it has to be an advantage to United for Newcastle to lose such an important player.”

Newcastle have conceded only 15 goals in the Premier League this season, with Pope proving to be a quality addition in goal.

His absence will, naturally, be a blow for Newcastle, yet there’s a hurdle for Man United to overcome, too, with a Europa League tie with Barcelona to be settled on Thursday night after a 2-2 draw in Spain last week.

Neville continued: “Man Utd play on Thursday night, though, against Barcelona in what is an important, monumental second leg after a brilliant game in the Nou Camp, so that might equalise it a little bit as well, that Man Utd have other thoughts this week.

“But it’s going to be a really interesting game (the final). I’m going to be there and I can’t wait for it because it’s a really intriguing story that both these clubs are desperate for a trophy.”

The Verdict

Pope has been magnificent for Newcastle this season in the Premier League, helping to hold together an outstanding defensive record.

Obviously his absence is going to be a concern for Howe this weekend, with Loris Karius looking like the man to step into his boots.

It probably is a slight edge for Man United, although you could argue they have an edge anyway given their impressive resurgence under Erik ten Hag.

