Fulham take on Tottenham Hotspur in the second round of the Carabao Cup at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Cottagers, but they picked up an outstanding point in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Fulham took the lead after just 57 seconds when Andreas Pereira latched onto a loose ball from Bukayo Saka and fired home.

The visitors defended valiantly, but the Gunners equalised in the 70th minute through Saka's penalty after Kenny Tete brought down Fabio Vieira and Mikel Arteta's side took the lead just two minutes later through Eddie Nketiah.

It looked as though the Cottagers would be going home empty-handed after Calvin Bassey was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Nketiah, but Joao Palhinha's strike three minutes from time secured an impressive point.

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start to life under Ange Postecoglou and currently sit third in the Premier League table after registering seven points from their opening three games.

Postecoglou's men made it back-to-back victories with a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with goals in each half from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sealing all three points.

What is the latest Fulham/Tottenham Hotspur team news?

Fulham will be without Bassey after his dismissal at Arsenal, but they will welcome back Tim Ream after his suspension following his red card against Brentford the previous week.

Manager Marco Silva revealed that Willian will remain sidelined for the game and the winger could be out until after the international break.

"Not yet. When in his best physical condition, he is a really important player for us," Silva told the club's official website.

"We will have to see whether he will be ready for City or if we have to give him more time to be ready after the international break."

Silva admitted he is likely to make changes for the match, with players still returning to full fitness in the early stages of the campaign.

"Probably for tomorrow I will have to make more rotations in some positions," Silva said.

"Some it will be impossible for me to make rotations and I will have to take make a technical decision.

"It is an important moment to see some players, who deserve to have minutes as well.

"Of course, it is an important condition for us, it’s at home, our last home game was not, in terms of result, not the best result but we want to see a reaction like we did in our last game against Arsenal.

"It was a good reaction after our last home game against Brentford. It is a very good competition, right at the start of the season.

"Of course, it is at the start of the season where some players are tired, and we have to see each player and approach the situation in the right way because we have some players who have come back from big injuries, we have to manage these types of situations."

The 46-year-old will be forced to watch the game from the stands as he serves a touchline ban after receiving his third yellow card of the season at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Tanguy Ndombele, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Alfie Whiteman will all be unavailable for Spurs, but Destiny Udogie should be fit after he was forced off at Bournemouth on Saturday.

"I think he just kicked the ground, from what I understand. He didn't want to come off but at that stage, the way the rules are at the moment, they go off for 30 seconds and I thought it was better putting Ben on and keeping the tempo up in the game for us. Just speaking to him now, he's fine," Postecolglou told the club's official website.

Spurs will be looking to win their first major trophy since 2008 this season, but like Silva, Postecoglou revealed he will also shuffle the pack for this one.

"We’ll make some changes. We’ve got some guys who are really keen to play, working hard in training and the way we play takes a lot out of us."

"It’s a short turn around and another game the following week (Burnley away in the Premier League on Saturday). We’ll make some changes, but because we want to win the game. That’s why we’re making changes, not because I want to give guys a game. Hopefully, by making the changes, we maintain the intensity and tempo and quality of our game."

Is Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

The game will not be shown on television, but supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the EFL Cup Highlights show on ITV4 at 12:15am on Thursday morning.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur tickets

Tickets for Fulham supporters can still be bought here, while Spurs fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur kick off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday night.