EFL Cup: Firpo starts: The predicted Leeds United XI to face Wolves on Wednesday

There’s EFL Cup action this midweek at Molineux as Leeds United head to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds and Wolves have been two of the Premier League’s early season strugglers this term, so the cup is something of a distraction this week as they lock horns in the third round.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds side have picked up in recent weeks and have consecutive wins, moving five points clear of Wolves, who sit in the relegation zone.

For Leeds, then, the EFL Cup clash is going to be useful for Marsch to get minutes into the legs of some of his fringe players.

The graphic below outlines the sea of changes we expect the Leeds head coach to make, with only Marc Roca and Jack Harrison retained from the XI that beat AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Joel Robles could make his first senior appearance for Leeds in goal, whilst it’s all-change in the defence as Junior Firpo, Leo Hjelde, Diego Llorente and Luke Ayling all look leading contenders to come into the side.

Roca retains a place at the base of midfield, alongside Sam Greenwood, who was impressive off the bench against Bournemouth.

Harrison is another to keep his place in the side, having faced the hook at half-time against Bournemouth – the cup looking the perfect competition to play him back into some form. Willy Gnonto should play off the opposite side after his impressive impact from the bench in Saturday’s win, whilst Mateusz Klich takes up the No.10 position.

With Patrick Bamford injured, Joe Gelhardt looks primed to lead the line for Leeds barring any late fitness issues.