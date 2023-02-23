EFL Cup Final: The best combined Man United and Newcastle United XI – Do you agree?

Manchester United and Newcastle United are set to contest the first major domestic final of the 2022/23 English season on Sunday as they face off at Wembley in the EFL Cup final.

Both sets of fans are desperate to end their wait for silverware and one will get their wish by the end of the weekend. It will mark an important first in new eras at both clubs – with Man United looking to mark Erik ten Hag’s impressive inaugural season at the helm with at least one trophy and Newcastle chasing a first major since the Saudi PIF takeover.

There will be some fantastic players on show at Wembley on Sunday but what would a combined side look like?

Here, is the best XI we could make from the Man United and Newcastle players available…

With Nick Pope suspended and Martin Dubravak cup-tied, there really is only once choice between the sticks and that is David De Gea. The Spaniard has made improvements with the ball at his feet and can sometimes look a little shaky under crosses but he has proven his worth to United time after time this season.

The centre-back picks might prove controversial but for a one-off game, Red Devils duo Lisandro Martinez and Rafael Varane win out here. Fabian Schar and, in particular, Sven Botman are unlucky to miss out but Martinez has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League this season and Varane is, well, Varane.

Kieran Trippier has been a fantastic signing for the Magpies and he gets the nod over Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back while Dan Burn misses out due to the selection of Luke Shaw, who has been quietly outstanding in 2022/23.

A holding midfield duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Casemiro is what dreams are made of, and the obvious choice given Christian Eriksen’s injury and the other options available.

Bruno Fernandes is among the first names on the teamsheet but the attacking three behind the striker is dominated by Newcastle players. While Jadon Sancho has looked bright recently and Antony’s influence is growing for United, Almiron has to get the nod on the right in what has been a sensational season while Allan Saint-Maximin, who is unplayable on his day, starts on the left.

The only decision to make concerning Marcus Rashford – one of if not the in-form player in world football right now – is whether he starts on the left or up top. Given some of the other wide players available, it made sense for Rashford to play through the middle.