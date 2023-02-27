EFL Cup: Eddie Howe outlines exactly what was missing from Newcastle United performance v Man United

Newcastle United lost out 2-0 to Manchester United in yesterday afternoon’s EFL Cup final.

Eddie Howe has delivered a Wembley return for Newcastle little over a year after taking over at the club, yet there was heartbreak yesterday as the Magpies slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Erik ten Hag’s side under the arch.

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford’s first-half goals secured the win and denied Newcastle their first silverware since 1968-69.

Newcastle had more possession (61%) than Man United and also a higher number of shots on goal (15v14). However, only two of those were on target, with ten Hag’s side having 10 on Loris Karius’ goal.

In Howe’s eyes, there was a clear lack of cutting edge from his side in the Man United penalty area.

“I thought we were in it right until the end but the goal never came for us. We probably had the best chances at the start of the match,” Howe said, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

“We can be proud of our performance but we were not clinical enough. As much as we didn’t want the final to be a distraction it has been. The players gave everything.”

Newcastle, who are also out of the FA Cup after a defeat to Sheffield Wednesday earlier in 2023, turn their attention to the Premier League. They’ve slipped to fifth and four points adrift of Tottenham, albeit with two games in-hand.

Howe takes Newcastle to Man City on Saturday lunchtime.

The Verdict

Newcastle were beaten by a six-minute flurry yesterday, where Man United showed just how clinical they can be heading into half-time.

Howe watched Newcastle play largely well, but finding the target with only two of 15 shots on target just isn’t going to be enough to win a cup final.

That’s something to address heading into what remains of the Premier League season.

