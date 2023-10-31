Highlights Sven Botman's injury remains a concern for Newcastle ahead of their EFL Cup clash with Manchester United. The exact timeframe for his return is uncertain.

Newcastle should prioritize Botman's long-term recovery rather than rushing him back for Wednesday's game. His absence is a blow, but the team has other options to fill his place.

Both teams have injury concerns going into the match, with Botman, Alexander Isak, Javier Manquillo, and Jacob Murphy all ruled out for Newcastle, while Manchester United has several players absent as well.

Eddie Howe has offered an injury update for key defender Sven Botman ahead of Wednesday night’s major EFL Cup clash with Manchester United.

The Magpies visit Old Trafford in a replay of February’s final as they look to avenge their 2-0 loss to Erik ten Hag’s side at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle have never won the competition before, but knocked out favourites Manchester City en route to a trip to face their rivals United this midweek.

The Red Devils come into the game off the back of a humiliating 3-0 home loss against Pep Guardiola's team, and Newcastle can inflict even further damage by knocking the holders out of this year’s edition of the tournament.

Man United won their sixth EFL Cup last season with a comfortable win over Newcastle in the final, which will surely be on the minds of Howe’s squad when they visit Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Will Sven Botman be available for Newcastle United against Man United?

Howe has offered an update on Botman’s availability, after the defender suffered a knee injury in their 8-0 win over Sheffield United in September.

The centre back remains a concern, and may not be available for the Magpies with Newcastle uncertain over an exact timeframe for his return to action.

“Botman is unclear at the moment, so we’re doing day by day with that currently,” said Howe, via The Athletic.

“There is an issue there and we’re working through various options to try and diagnose the injury properly.

"Possibly [a long-term injury] but as I say, we’re still awaiting clarity on what exactly is happening with his situation.”

What are the EFL Cup fourth round ties?

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

Alexander Isak is also not expected to be available for Wednesday night’s visit to Manchester, with the forward suffering an injury in last week’s 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Javier Manquillo and Jacob Murphy have also been ruled out of the cup clash, but Howe suggested that surgery won’t be necessary for Murphy’s shoulder issue, which could see back in action sooner than initially anticipated.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has a number of injury issues to deal with in his own right.

The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all remain absent.

There is also some uncertainty over the fitness of Raphael Varane and Casemiro going into Wednesday night.

The meeting between the two Premier League side kicks-off at 8.15pm.

How big of a blow is Sven Botman’s absence for Newcastle?

Botman has been a superb addition to the Newcastle backline since arriving in the summer of 2022.

The defender was a key part of the side that earned a top four finish and a place in the final of last year’s EFL Cup.

However, risking rushing him back for Wednesday’s game is not a worthwhile endeavor for the Magpies.

Newcastle are better off giving him the extra time to recover as he will be an important player for the rest of their campaign, so any further aggravation could have a damaging long-term impact for a relatively low short-term gain.

How’s side has plenty of other options that can take his place at Old Trafford.