EFL Cup: Dejan Kulusevski starts: The predicted Tottenham XI to face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a very up and down season so far under Antonio Conte, for the main part failing to live up to the promise that they showed in the second half of last term.

Part of Conte’s remit when taking the job in North London would have been to deliver silverware for Spurs, and with that in mind, they should not be taking the Carabao Cup lightly.

An all-Premier League third round tie rarely triggers too much excitement but travelling to lowly Nottingham Forest does give Spurs a good opportunity to progress.

Conte has not been big on squad rotation so far this term and with only two matches remaining before the World Cup break, Spurs will likely be fairly consistent in their team selection.

Here, we are predicting three changes from the side that were defeated by Liverpool on Sunday…

The three alterations are as follows: Matt Doherty for Emerson Royal, Lucas Moura for Ryan Sessegnon and Dejan Kulusevski for Yves Bissouma.

Richarlison, Cristian Romero and Heung-Min Son are all sidelined through injury, limiting Conte’s options to freshen up the side for the cup trip.

Davinson Sanchez, Yves Bissouma, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp will all be pushing for a start, but it feels more likely than not that Conte sticks with a largely unchanged side to see Spurs through to the World Cup break.

Sessegnon is probably quite unlucky to lose his place in the XI, but Conte’s trust and relationship with Ivan Perisic cannot be underestimated and should Moura and Kulusevski come into the side, it is likely that Perisic is shifted back into the left wing back berth.