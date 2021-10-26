EFL Cup – Chelsea v Southampton: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Chelsea host Southampton this evening in the Carabao Cup with both sides aiming to make it through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Thomas Tuchel has already managed to secure one trophy at Stamford Bridge with him having guided Chelsea to Champions League success last term.

It has already been a very strong start to the season for Chelsea who are top of the Premier League table following their emphatic 7-0 win against Norwich City on Saturday.

That victory saw them show that they could still be a major attacking threat without both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all chipped in with the goals to underline their strength in depth.

The hope will be that Chelsea can potentially hand more minutes to other members of their squad that perhaps have not featured as heavily as others so far this term, while also being strong enough to beat Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, meanwhile, head into the game aiming to cause an upset and make it into the last eight of the Carabao Cup for the first time since they were runners up to Manchester United in the competition back in the 2016/17 season.

Southampton were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley on Saturday as they missed the chance to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League. However, they are still four points clear of the relegation zone at the moment.

This game is a chance for the Saints to build more confidence and maybe have a go at trying to pick up some silverware if they can get past one of the big boys at this stage.

With all that in mind, we take a look at all the things you need to know ahead of the game…

Team News

Chelsea are going to have to once again contend without the influential presence of Lukaku upfront.

That comes after he missed the weekend win against Norwich after he picked up an injury whilst playing in the Blues’ Champions League game against Malmo last week.

It is also set to be a similar story with Werner, who also missed out on the game against Norwich on Saturday after he was also forced off in Chelsea’s win against Malmo in the Champions League.

Christian Pulisic is thought to be close to making a return to action soon after his recent injury issues, but this game against Southampton might well come too soon for him to be involved.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that N’Golo Kante missed the game against Norwich on Saturday as a precaution after he felt a muscle issue after Chelsea’s win against Malmo.

He might be included again here, or Tuchel might decide to give him another game off.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is regarded as Chelsea’s goalkeeper for these sorts of domestic cup clashes and it would be expected that he will make a return to the starting line-up for Chelsea against Southampton. That could be one of host of changes made to their side.

Southampton, meanwhile, are set to be without Mohamed Elyounoussi against Chelsea after he has been scheduled to have surgery on his hand. That comes after he suffered an injury during the last international break playing for Norway.

The Saints will also remain without defender Jack Stephens against Chelsea as the defender continues to suffer from injury issues that have affected his involvement in recent weeks.

James Ward-Prowse is also set to be absent for Southampton once again as he continues his recent suspension.

The likes of Yan Valery, Shane Long and Fraser Forster will all be aiming to potentially make it into their side over for this game.

Is there a live stream?

There is not set to be a live stream available to fans of Chelsea or Southampton in the UK for his game because it has not been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports.

Audio and radio commentary of the game should still be available via both local radio services and both club’s respective media channels.

What time is kick-off?

This Last 16 tie between Chelsea and Southampton is set to take place at 7:45 pm and is one of three matches in the Carabao Cup taking place tonight all at the same time.

The Last 16 concludes on Wednesday night with the other five ties all taking place then.