Chelsea will be able to pick Nicolas Jackson for their League Cup fixture against Brighton this evening, even though he picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday, but they will be without Malo Gusto.

Chelsea players set for suspensions after Aston Villa defeat

Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued their dismal start to the season by losing to Villa on Sunday, and it was a defeat that came at a cost.

Right-back Gusto was dismissed for a tackle on Lucas Digne, whilst striker Jackson picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, which results in an automatic one-game ban.

Nicolas Jackson available to play against Brighton

Yet, Sport Bible has explained how the rules mean Jackson is available for selection against the Seagulls. As his yellows came in the Premier League, he will only be absent for a Premier League game, so he misses the trip to Fulham on Monday night.

However, it’s a different story for Gusto, as he will serve a three-game suspension for violent conduct, and they are applicable to all competitions in English football.

So, the former Lyon man will watch on tonight, against Fulham, and for the trip to Burnley prior to the October international break.

What does this mean for Mauricio Pochettino?

The Argentinian is already under pressure after the worrying start, even if he does have the support of the owners, who recognise that time is needed to get things right at Stamford Bridge.

But, that scrutiny could mean that he plays a strong side against Brighton, so he will welcome having Jackson available considering the lack of number nine options Chelsea have right now.

Unlike years gone by, the Londoners aren’t in Europe, and with the Fulham game not until Monday night, there’s no real reason for players to be held back or saved, as that’s plenty of time to prepare.

Therefore, you would expect a similar XI to the one that played Villa, and Jackson is certain to start, even if his lack of discipline on the pitch has annoyed Pochettino.

What will Brighton’s side look like?

With Brighton, the situation is different, as they are in the Europa League, and they have a tough game against Villa at 12:30 on Saturday, so it’s a relatively short turnaround.

That is likely to see Roberto De Zerbi make changes, but the quality at his disposal means they are sure to represent a tough test for the Blues.

How important is the League Cup to Chelsea?

Of course, before a ball was kicked at Chelsea the priority was the Premier League, and they would have been expecting to challenge for a position in the top five.

But, they are a club that has won trophy after trophy in modern times, so Pochettino knows the importance of carrying that in. And, that lack of European involvement means that they can put more of a focus on the domestic cups than they normally would. So, he will be desperate to progress from the tie.

All League Cup ties this evening go straight to penalties if the match is drawn.