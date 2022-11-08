EFL Cup: Brennan Johnson starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Spurs on Wednesday

It will be a welcome break from Premier League action for Nottingham Forest when they host Tottenham Hotspur in EFL Cup action on Wednesday evening.

Steve Cooper’s side currently sit bottom of the top flight following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, and as such, there may be less pressure surrounding tonight’s tie.

Antonio Conte’s side will no doubt provide a stern test, though, and Steve Cooper faces a tough task selecting his team for the match, aiming for the right balance between refreshing the team and giving fringe players an opportunity whilst also keeping momentum after some more positive results in recent weeks.

With that said, here at FLW, we thought we’d try and predict the side Cooper could select for the match tomorrow evening.

Here is what we went for.

With plenty of changes expected from the weekend’s match in the Premier League against Brentford, and plenty of players to choose from, this was a tough one to call.

In between the sticks, we opted for number two keeper Wayne Hennessey, whilst in front of him, line up Renan Lodi, Willy Boly, Joe Worrall and Serge Aurier.

In midfield, Orel Mangala could be the man selected to anchor the midfield, with Lewis O’Brien and Ryan Yates playing either side of him in the centre of the park.

Jesse Lingard keeps his place from the weekend, as does Brennan Johnson, who flank the attack, playing in and around the area behind the centre forward.

That centre-forward in our line up is Emmanuel Dennis, who has struggled for regular game time so far at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Does the City Ground have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 IS THE CITY GROUND BIGGER OR SMALLER THAN HILLSBOROUGH? BIGGER SMALLER