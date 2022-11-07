EFL Cup – Bournemouth v Everton: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The League Cup returns to action this midweek following a lengthy spell between fixtures.

Bournemouth host Everton in one of the key ties of the round which pits two Premier League rivals against each other.

The Cherries suffered a dramatic defeat at the weekend, losing 4-3 to Leeds United having led 3-1 earlier in the game.

Gary O’Neill’s side will be looking to bounce back with safe passage from the third round against the Toffees.

Everton suffered defeat of their own on Saturday, falling victim to a 2-0 loss at home to Leicester City, which dropped Frank Lampard’s to 16th in the Premier League table.

Latest team news

Bournemouth have no fresh injury concerns going into this midweek clash, but O’Neill may still utilise it as a chance to give some fringe players a chance in the side.

The likes of Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas and Jack Stephens may all be considered for a rare start in the team on Tuesday night.

Lampard does have more injury concerns going into this game, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to be on the sidelines having been forced off in the loss to the Foxes.

That means Neal Maupay is likely to return to the starting lineup, with other fringe players such as James Garner, Asmir Begovic and Tom Davies.

Score prediction

1-1 after 90 minutes, Everton to take it on penalties.

Is there a live stream?

The match has not been chosen to be broadcast on UK TV, with no streaming alternative available either.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm.