EFL Cup: Bannan starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Southampton on Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to cause a cup upset this week in the EFL Cup, as they head to St Mary’s to play Southampton.

The Owls have had a positive season so far and look like promotion contenders in Sky Bet League One, with the mood there surely better than at their opponents tomorrow night.

Southampton have really struggled so far this year and find themselves in the relegation zone in the Premier League, with Ralph Hasenhuttl sacked from the job at the start of this week after a heavy home defeat against Newcastle United.

Wednesday will be looking to pile on the misery at Saints, then, and it’d be no surprise to see Darren Moore name a pretty strong side in order to do that.

Here’s the XI we could see the Hillsborough outfit fielding tomorrow evening…

It’s certainly a side that can cause Southampton problems and players like Barry Bannan, who many believe should be playing higher up than League One, have it in their locker to give the Saints real headaches on the night.

Mallik Wilks has an ankle knock, meanwhile, but Darren Moore is hopeful that he will be passed fit to be available for selection.

The pressure is obviously off Wednesday, too, given they are two leagues lower than Southampton and so the conditions are all there for them to potentially cause a cup upset – time will soon tell if that is what happens.