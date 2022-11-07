EFL Cup – Arsenal v Brighton: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Focus turns away from the Premier League for both Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night as the two sides prepare to face off in the EFL Cup.

For the home side, Arsenal, it will be their first foray into the competition this season, and they should be on a high after beating London rivals Chelsea to remain top of the Premier League over the weekend.

As for Brighton, they had to overcome League One side Forest Green Rovers in the second round to reach this stage, and they too are in good form, coming into this one having won back to back games in the top flight to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Latest team news

After featuring against Chelsea at the weekend, it could be that Oleksandr Zinchenko features once again for Arsenal as he makes his return from injury.

The same can be said of Mohamed Elneny for Arsenal after coming on as a substitute late on in the same match.

Takehiro’s Tomiyasu’s involvement appears unlikely, though, after pulling up with an injury in the Europa League last Thursday. He will likely join Emile Smith Rowe (Groin) in watching from the sidelines.

As for Brighton, they have a single injury concern that we know of heading into this one, Jakub Moder, who remains out iwth a long term injury.

Score prediction

I think this could be a close encounter, and a very competitive match.

However, with Arsenal in fine form, and having home advantage, the home side might just nick this one.

Arsenal 2-1 Brighton.

Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately there is no live stream available due to the match not being selected to be shown on television.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is scheduled for 7:45PM on Wednesday night in the United Kingdom.