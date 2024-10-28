Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on Son Heung-Min's fitness ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s EFL Cup clash with Manchester City.

The forward was absent for Spurs’ 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, having also missed their midweek 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.

The South Korea international picked up an injury in their European clash against Qarabag, but had featured in their 4-1 win over West Ham earlier this month.

However, a return to the sidelines in the last week has raised questions over his immediate fitness.

Spurs take on Man City on Wednesday at home in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, where supporters will be hoping to see the 32-year-old back in action.

Tottenham Hotspur's 2024/25 EFL Cup run so far Opponent (Home or Away) Result Coventry City (A) 2-1 win

Postecoglou has indicated that Son could be back in the side for Wednesday night, suggesting that he is planned to return to full fitness imminently.

It remains to be seen whether the Australian will opt to choose his talismanic attacker on Wednesday night, with considerations needing to be made for Sunday’s upcoming league clash with Aston Villa.

“It's not really a hamstring injury, but he was out for a while and wasn't feeling right after the last game, so we're just being conservative with him," said Postecoglou, via the club’s official website.

"All things being well, he should be alright for next week.

Related Tottenham and Leyton Orient will both hope Richie Wellens can solve puzzle ASAP Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley has struggled for form so far at Leyton Orient

“He seems to be progressing well so, hopefully, he’ll be available for one of the games.”

Tottenham will be aiming to reach the EFL Cup quarter-finals, which they last qualified for during the 2022-23 campaign.

Spurs have won the EFL Cup four times, with their last victory in the competition coming in 2008 under Juande Ramos.

Meanwhile, Man City have won the trophy eight times, including four times under Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola provides Man City team selection hint

Guardiola has hinted that he will be opting for a second-choice starting lineup for City’s trip to Spurs on Wednesday.

The Catalan has claimed that he is not willing to take any fitness risks against Tottenham, with his eyes firmly on upcoming games against Bournemouth, Sporting Clube de Lisbon and Brighton.

"We are going there to compete but the main target is Bournemouth, Sporting and Brighton before the international break,” said Guardiola, via the Manchester Evening News.

“We are not going to take a decision… if the players are fine they are going to play against Spurs but if they have doubts I'm not going to take a risk against Spurs, that's for sure."

The two sides will meet on Wednesday night in London for an 8.15pm kick-off.

Son return will be a huge boost for Spurs

Son has been Tottenham’s best player under Postecoglou, and is crucial to their attacking threat.

The 32-year-old is their talisman, and will be needed if they are to get a result against City, even if Guardiola is planning to rotate heavily.

Having him back will also be a boost to their league campaign, which took a dent on Sunday with their defeat to Palace.

If results continue to underwhelm, and a chance at silverware goes begging on Wednesday night, then pressure will begin to mount on the 59-year-old.