EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Wolves after their 1-0 vs Leeds United

Wolves reached the last 16 of the League Cup after a 1-0 win over Leeds United thanks to Boubacar Traore’s late goal.

The visitors made wholesale changes for the clash, with Steve Davis rotating but not to the same degree. And, that ultimately told in the end, with substitute Traore coming on to find the net with an impressive effort from outside the box.

With many Premier League sides out of the competition, Wolves may feel they have a chance of going far with the right draw – and whoever they do play will be the first game for Wanderers under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about the Spaniard’s new side from the win at Molineux last night…

The experience eventually told

It was a very slow start by Wolves who had to deal with a flurry of set-pieces and chances for Leeds.

However, they eventually got a grip of the game and whilst it wasn’t a brilliant performance, they restricted a youthful Whites side to few clear cut chances and ended up getting the goal they will feel they probably just deserved through Traore.

Davis deserves credit for picking a relatively strong team and it paid off as they progressed.

Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Kevin McDonald Burnley Dundee Sheffield United Celtic

Rayan Ait-Nouri & Joe Hodge impress

The two to standout for Wolves were probably Ait-Nouri and Hodge.

The latter has been given opportunities since Davis took over and he has shown glimpses of his quality. This was his first 90 minutes though and the Irishman did well as he snapped into tackles and used the ball intelligently.

Meanwhile, Ait-Nouri has lost his place to Hugo Bueno recently but this was a timely reminder that he has plenty of quality as he kept Jack Harrison, one of few senior Leeds players on the pitch, very quiet.

There’s still a lot of improvement required

Of course, the main thing is winning but Julen Lopetegui and his backroom staff, who were watching on, will recognise that there’s a lot of work to do.

Wolves didn’t dominate in the way you may have expected when you saw the team news and it was flat on occasions. The confidence of the group will be low, so the win will help but major strides need to be made and fans will hope that Lopetegui is the answer.