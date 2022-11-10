EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about West Ham after their defeat v Blackburn Rovers

Angelo Ogbonna hit the crossbar to miss the only penalty of the shoot-out and see Blackburn Rovers seal progression to the last 16 over West Ham United.

It had been a game that the Hammers had the better of, but some unconvincing moments and lapses in concentration in their backline saw Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men come out on top in the end.

David Moyes selected a fairly strong West Ham starting XI, Kurt Zouma and Tomas Soucek were unused substitutes while Jarrod Bowen was only introduced from the bench, but there was enough quality in the line-up to raise confidence levels amongst the supporter base upon digesting team news ahead of the fixture.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about West Ham after their defeat against Blackburn…

World Cup a priority for Lucas Paqueta

Paqueta made his first West Ham appearance for five games last weekend against Crystal Palace, completing the match on his return, and the 25-year-old has been selected in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

The former Lyon and AC Milan midfielder will be hoping to build up his match fitness and sharpness ahead of the tournament but was not included in the matchday squad at all last night.

The hesitance to risk Paqueta in any capacity against Rovers, may well lead to limited playing time in the weekend’s hosting of Leicester City.

Alphonse Areola humbled

Having shouldered the pressure of the gloves at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Villarreal previously in his career, Areola probably would have backed himself to save a penalty from one of the ten Blackburn outfield players, but he invariably picked the wrong side to concede ten times in a row in the shoot-out.

Some were brilliantly struck penalties from the visitors, but others would have been very savable had he chosen the right side, not one to dwell on, but a disappointing turn of events for the 29-year-old.

Exit is nothing to lose sleep over

Cup competitions on the whole are probably not taken seriously enough by Premier League clubs who are unlikely to suffer relegation or compete for European competition this season.

West Ham are not in that bracket and have another exciting opportunity to kick on in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers won all six of their group games in the competition and have sealed progression to the last 16 of the competition as a result.

A deep run in the Carabao Cup could have complicated their aims this season and they could be one side that benefit from the World Cup break in terms of their league form.