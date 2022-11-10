EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their 2-0 win v Spurs

Nottingham Forest progressed to the fourth round of the EFL Cup as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at the City Ground.

It was a relatively comfortable win for Steve Cooper’s side who will be enjoying the distraction of a cup run amidst a poor run of league form so far this season.

The Reds were the far better team throughout and took the lead on 50 minutes through a fine curled effort from Renan Lodi after Jesse Lingard won the ball back in midfield before finding Lodi who curled in the opener.

Forest doubled their lead seven minutes later when former Spurs defender Serge Aurier lead a counter-attack down the right wing, with his deep cross headed back across goal by Sam Surridge for Lingard to nod in.

Forest were made to hang on though as Orel Mangala was sent off with 15 minutes remaining after earning a second yellow card for a clumsy tackle.

The win ensured there were smiles on faces at the City Ground and a place in the fourth round as Forest look to build momentum for the rest of the season.

With that in mind, here are three things we clearly learnt about Nottingham Forest after their win against Spurs.

There’s quality in this squad

The win showed that there is quality in this squad in key areas.

Forest’s recruitment strategy over the summer was seemingly approached with a scattergun, but they recruit some quality individuals who need time to bed in.

Not only that, but Cooper needs time to figure out who his better players are and who will fit into his philosophy. He’s slowly doing that, and this game showed there are positives step being made in the right direction.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Derby County and Nottingham Forest?

1 of 15 Patrick Bamford Yes No

Sam Surridge and Willy Boly deserve more chances

Surridge and Boly took advantage of rare starts as they put in impressive performances, giving Cooper a potential selection headache.

They came up against a strong Spurs side and more than matched them with Surridge working tirelessly in the final third and grabbing an assist for his troubles.

Boly was steady and dependable alongside Joe Worrall with his experience proving vital as the game were on. Between them, they’ve managed just two Premier League starts, but performances like this will certainly give Cooper plenty to think about ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lingard finally showcases his ability

Many supporters and pundits have been waiting for Lingard to showcase his quality in a Forest shirt.

There have been question marks cast over Lingard’s intentions with the Reds but he was back to his in this game grabbing a goal and an assist.

Not only that, but his pressing was key as Forest looked to assert their dominance throughout the game. An attacking three of Surridge, Lingard and Awoniyi will give opposition nightmares with their energy and tenacity without the ball.

The challenge for Lingard now is to generate some consistency as Forest will most definitely need it after the World Cup.