EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Newcastle United after their victory over Palace

Newcastle United booked their place in the fourth round of the League Cup last night by eliminating Crystal Palace from the competition.

Despite having 66% of the ball during this clash, the Magpies were unable to break down a resilient Eagles side as neither side scored in normal time.

Sam Johnstone made a number of stops in the second-half of this fixture as the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

Nick Pope saved three of Palace’s spot-kicks as Newcastle prevailed 3-2 on penalties.

The Magpies will find out who they are set to play in the next round of the competition this evening.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this particular clash by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Newcastle after their win over Palace…

Pope’s heroics has handed the Magpies a great chance to progress into the latter stages of the League Cup

After making a key stop to prevent Jean-Philippe Mateta from scoring in the first-half of this fixture, Pope’s heroics in the shootout sealed victory for Newcastle.

Given that they last reached a semi-final of a major competition in 2005, the Magpies are certainly overdue a good cup run.

When you consider that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all eliminated last night, there is now a good chance that the Magpies could progress into the latter stages of the League Cup as they are currently thriving under the guidance of Eddie Howe.

Elliot Anderson failed to produce a stand-out display in his second start of the season

Elliot Anderson was handed the chance to showcase his talent last night by Howe who opted to make a number of alterations to his team following their recent 4-1 victory over Southampton.

In what was his second start of the season, the 20-year-old failed to produce an eye-catching display against Palace as he only registered one shot on target before being replaced by Miguel Almiron.

Having recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.45 in this fixture, Anderson may find it difficult to make further inroads at senior level in the coming months.

Newcastle continue to thrive in a defensive sense despite making changes against Palace

Howe decided to select a different back-four last night as Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles featured at centre-back while Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo started in the full-back positions.

Despite this alteration, Newcastle once again produced an impressive defensive display as they claimed their seventh clean-sheet of the season.

By continuing to deliver the goods in this particular area of the pitch, the Magpies could potentially remain in contention for a place in the Champions League heading into the New Year.