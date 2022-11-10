EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Liverpool after their penalty win v Derby

Liverpool’s defence of their EFL Cup title began last night and started off on a successful footing, though they were certainly made to work for it by Derby County.

Jurgen Klopp named a much-changed Reds side for the clash and that, as we’ve seen before, can often open the door for a potential upset.

Indeed, Derby certainly pushed hard to earn a famous victory in front of a vociferous away end at Anfield but, ultimately, they could not quite get over the line and the game would go to penalties after the match finished 0-0 in normal time.

The shootout provided drama, favouring Derby first of all before the Reds eventually overhauled them to book their place in the next round.

That all said, here’s what we learned about Liverpool last night…

Ben Doak next on the conveyor belt at Anfield?

It is very, very early in Ben Doak’s playing career and he has a lot left to learn and do before he makes it but he put in a really promising cameo performance when he came on towards the end of the game at Anfield.

He was direct with his running and looked to cause havoc in the final third, taking the game by the scruff of the neck to try and find a goal for Liverpool.

Such fearlessness will have been enjoyed by Jurgen Klopp and he looked very much at home in the red shirt.

Caoimhin Kelleher: record breaker

Kelleher has now won more penalty shootouts than any other goalkeeper in Liverpool’s history, which is quite incredible when he is the number 2 goalkeeper.

Of course, he is the cup stopper for the Reds so his involvement in shootouts is more likely but, even so, it’s a great stat for the Irishman.

He saved three penalties in the shootout when the time came, again showing his ability and overall had another solid game – you have to wonder whether another side will be looking to take him as their number 1 in time.

Calvin Ramsay looks a good signing

This was Ramsay’s full debut for Liverpool so Reds fans got a first chance to see exactly what he was about and the signs were promising.

He joined as a replacement for Neco Williams as the understudy for Trent Alexander-Arnold – a daunting proposition – but Ramsay certainly looks capable of offering Liverpool plenty in the years ahead.

He played the full game, provided plenty going forwards and in defence, and will be able to build on this positive showing.