EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Chelsea after their 2-0 loss v Man City

Chelsea was knocked out of the EFL Cup last night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to the hands of Manchester City.

Graham Potter will have left the game knowing that his team had chances to take control in the first half. However, it was Pep Guardiola’s side that advanced into the fourth round of the cup, meaning they continued their record of never losing in the third round under the Spaniard.

Both sides made a handful of changes for the tie, with Potter giving the likes of Christian Pulisic, Denis Zakaria, Hakim Ziyech, and Armando Broja some much-needed minutes.

Last night’s cup defeat was Potter’s 13th game in charge of Chelsea, and while they have picked up some good results along the way, mainly in Europe, there are still concerns with how Chelsea are performing.

That in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we clearly learnt from last night’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Potter needs time

The defeat to City now means Chelsea have only won two of their last seven games in all competitions, and while Chelsea supporters will be getting frustrated, it is clear Potter still needs time to get to grips with this squad he’s taken over.

Potter came into the Chelsea dressing room a couple of weeks after the transfer window, where the Premier League side had just brought in players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had a relationship with previous boss Thomas Tuchel.

It is clear to see that Potter is trying to insert a style that he likes and that has worked for him before at Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, so it is going to take time for the players to get used to his way of doing things and what he asks of them. The difference at Chelsea is that fans and pundits expect them to win all the time, so a few games without a win and the pressure mounts, which Potter will have to adjust to.

Too many players that don’t want to be there

Potter made the expected changes last night, but when you look at the players who came in, they were all players who appeared to be on the verge of leaving in the summer.

Players like Ziyech, Pulisic, and midfielder Zakaria have all been pushed to the bench in recent months, with little change in playing time under Tuchel and now Potter. Therefore, when they are thrown into the starting XI against a team like City, you can see how much they are off it.

This cup has always been viewed as a chance to rotate the squad, but when you bring in players who looked to leave in the summer or who have hardly played, results like last night are unsurprising.

Lewis Hall given rare opportunity

With Ben Chilwell being ruled out for the foreseeable future, Potter took the opportunity to give 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Hall his second start for Chelsea and he impressed.

Hall played as a wing-back on the left side, and while this wasn’t his regular position, it was an opportunity for the 18-year-old to impress his new manager and show he can be a stand-in for the injured Chilwell.

The youngster was also on the bench for the game against Arsenal at the weekend, and with him now starting in the EFL Cup against City, future chances may come down the line, starting on Sunday against Newcastle United.