EFL Cup: 3 things we clearly learnt about Arsenal after their 3-1 loss v Brighton

Arsenal may be in sensational form when it comes to the Premier League, but one of their other journeys is already over after being defeated in the EFL Cup at the first hurdle by Brighton.

The Gunners entered in the third round due to their involvement in Europe, and as expected there were mass changes from the side that defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday.

Only William Saliba survived but in the first half it looked as though the alterations by Mikel Arteta were going to pay off as they took a 1-0 lead through Eddie Nketiah.

But ex-Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck levelled from the spot not long after, and in the second half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey secured the Seagulls’ passage into the last 16.

Let’s take a look at THREE things we learnt about the Premier League table-toppers last night as they crashed out of the cup.

Their second team not as strong as many may have thought

For their UEFA Europa League campaign, Arsenal have rotated their team heavily with much success in order to make sure their big guns have been fresh for the Premier League title charge.

They did the same here, minus Saliba of course, but ultimately it did not work.

Brighton made a whole host of changes as well, but the team Arteta chose that has brushed past overseas sides such as PSV Eindhoven, FC Zurich and Bodø/Glimt perhaps just had an off night.

It is either that or perhaps the second starting 11 isn’t as strong as fans perhaps thought, with the likes of Reiss Nelson, Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares not exactly classed as Champions League-quality talents.

Hein needs more work

Even though American international Matt Turner was available to rotate with Aaron Ramsdale, it was Estonian youngster Karl Hein who was selected by Arteta.

However, he had a nightmare start to his Gunners debut when he brought down Welbeck as he looked to equalise for Brighton.

Hein only had an xCG (expected conceded goals) of 1.39, so to let three in is definitely a sign that he underperformed, and according to Wyscout he did not make a save in the whole match.

Whilst his passing was good, there’s still a lot of work for Hein to do and perhaps a loan move in January could work.

Tierney has work to do to get back in to starting XI

Scotland international Kieran Tierney is out of favour with Mikel Arteta, starting just three Premier League matches this season with even Takehiro Tomiyasu preferred when both are fit.

Oleksandr Zinchenko however is the first-choice now but Wednesday night gave Tierney a chance to impress – it was a chance that he didn’t really take.

Tierney’s stats do not read awfully – his pass completion was good, two out of his three crosses were successful and he completed the only dribble that he attempted.

But more would have been expected on both the attacking and defensive end, not to mention being on the winning team, so it looks as though Zinchenko will be back in from the start against Wolves on Saturday night.