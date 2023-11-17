Highlights Everton has been docked ten points for breaching financial rules, dropping them to 19th in the Premier League table.

The Premier League's actions against Everton have raised concerns about the potential punishments for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Relegation for major breaches can't be ruled out, and the outcome of the ongoing cases involving Chelsea and Man City will have implications for English football.

It has been a historic day in English football, with Everton handed a record points deduction for a Premier League club after breaching financial rules.

Everton docked ten points

It’s no secret that the Toffees have had financial issues, having been accused of breaching the Profit & Sustainability rules in the top-flight over a three-year period.

So, this has been hanging over the club for some time, and it was revealed last month that the Premier League had been pushing for a sporting sanction to be applied to Everton, as they sought a 12-point penalty.

Everton had insisted they did not deserve such a punishment, but the independent commission has decided that they did breach the financial rules, and they imposed an immediate ten point deduction.

That saw Sean Dyche’s side drop to 19th in the table, and they’re two points away from safety as it stands, although the club have already made it clear they intend to appeal the decision.

What will happen to Chelsea and Man City?

This was a real show of force from the Premier League, as they look to punish clubs who breach rules, and that naturally got people thinking about what could happen to the two other clubs under the microscope at the moment - Chelsea and Manchester City.

And, the Times has revealed that relegation to the Football League now has to be seen as a real prospect for the two sides, considering the nature of their breaches.

With Man City, the situation is extremely serious, as they have been hit with 115 charges, which is obviously far more severe than Everton’s case.

It should be noted that the Premier League champions are contesting the charges, which relate to their revenues brought into the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are facing scrutiny over previous payments made by former owner Roman Abramovich, who is accused of using offshore companies to make transactions to help the club.

Everton’s club statement has already referenced the ongoing cases involving ‘other clubs’, which they say they will watch with close interest.

What punishments could these clubs face?

As today has shown, it’s hard to predict exactly what will happen, or when it will happen. It’s been claimed that a judgement for the Man City case could drag on for a long time given the nature of complaints.

But, they have set the bar high now with Everton’s case, and it will set a precedent for future cases, so relegation for major breaches can’t be ruled out at all.

It’s sure to be a messy process though, as, like the Toffees, appeals will no doubt be lodged, which will extend it all in the background.

What next for Everton, Chelsea and Man City?

With Everton having been hit with one charge, their situation has been dealt with relatively swiftly, and it’s thought even after the appeal, they will want this sorted for the current season.

With Chelsea and especially City, it’s more complicated. As mentioned, you can’t give definitive timeframes on when outcomes will be reached, but fans from across the country will be looking at what goes on.

So, it feels there’s a lot more to come over the next few weeks and months, and whatever happens is going to have big implications for the future of English football.